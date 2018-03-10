CBS 11Robert Facundo (Dallas PD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
TXA 21Robert Facundo (Dallas PD) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Robert Facundo (Dallas PD) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About […]
KRLDRobert Facundo (Dallas PD) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook […]
105.3 The FanRobert Facundo (Dallas PD) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio […]
Filed Under:Assault, Daniel Aguilar Pierce, Diego Hernandez, fight, Hebron High School, high school soccer, Lewisville High School, Local TV
Soccer ball

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Hebron High School soccer player and a father of a Lewisville High School player were arrested after a fight broke out at the end of a game Friday.

Police say officers were called to the Hebron High School soccer field in the 4200 block of Plano Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. about an incident that occurred at the end of a soccer game between Hebron and Lewisville High School.

After investigating video and witness accounts, police arrested 18-year-old soccer player and student Diego Hernandez. He is charged with assaulting an 18-year-old Lewisville soccer player.

Police also arrested the father of the Lewisville player who was assaulted. The father, 43-year-old Daniel Aguilar Pierce, was charged with assaulting Hernandez.

Both men were booked into Carrollton City Jail and then released on bond.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch