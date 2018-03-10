Soccer ball

CARROLLTON (CBSDFW.COM) – A Hebron High School soccer player and a father of a Lewisville High School player were arrested after a fight broke out at the end of a game Friday.

Police say officers were called to the Hebron High School soccer field in the 4200 block of Plano Parkway at around 9:30 p.m. about an incident that occurred at the end of a soccer game between Hebron and Lewisville High School.

After investigating video and witness accounts, police arrested 18-year-old soccer player and student Diego Hernandez. He is charged with assaulting an 18-year-old Lewisville soccer player.

Police also arrested the father of the Lewisville player who was assaulted. The father, 43-year-old Daniel Aguilar Pierce, was charged with assaulting Hernandez.

Both men were booked into Carrollton City Jail and then released on bond.