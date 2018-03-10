ENNIS (CBSDFW.COM) – Teachers in North Texas are readying themselves in the wake of the Parkland, Florida school shooting that killed 17.

Sixteen teachers and school staff members got a whole day of training Saturday on how to handle a weapon in the event of an active shooter situation. The free event was led by a former Irving police officer.

Teachers like Kim Raney got a lesson in protecting their students.

“Its scary sometimes. We do our best to have security at our schools, but you never know what’s going to happen. And it’s better to be prepared than not prepared,” said Raney.

Tim Bulot owns Strategic Weapons Academy of Texas. He’s a former Irving police officer with nearly 30 years in law enforcement.

“This is the first time I’ve done anything like this… normally it’s police officers, SWAT and overseas contractors who we train here,” said Bulot.

It was a full day of gun training and was open to any independent school district or faculty member.

Bulot said SWAT and police officers volunteered their time and expertise, teaching firearms training and active shooter protocol.

“I wanted to bring teachers and law enforcement together into our world because now we’re not the first ones there on these active shooters. They are,” said Bulot.

“If our district ever let the teachers carry, then I’d be prepared to do that,” said Raney.

Jeremie Parker was also at the training to honor his niece who died in the Sandy Hook school shooting.

“Every day we think about her, and every day I think, ‘What if…’ But I try to keep her spirit alive by living how she would want me to be,” said Parker.

Parker is a teacher and coach in Tarrant County who hopes he never has to use his training.

“I probably won’t carry in the classroom if the district ever allows it. It’s just one of those things to prepare and better train myself in understanding how to use a firearm,” said Parker.

Bulot said there’s been overwhelming support for his first-ever class, and he hopes to hold another one for teachers in the future.