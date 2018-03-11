CBS 11(credit: Dallas Mavericks) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
Filed Under:Elon Musk, Mars, Rocket, space, SpaceX, SXSW

NEW YORK (CBSNEWS) – Elon Musk, the founder and CEO of SpaceX, says the company is planning to launch a spacecraft to Mars and return it to Earth as soon as early 2019. “I can tell you what I know currently is the case is that we are building the first ship, the first Mars interplanetary ship right now,” Musk told a crowd during a surprise appearance at the SXSW festival in Austin, Texas, on Sunday.

“And I think we’ll be able to do short flights, sort of up-and-down flights, probably some time in the first half of next year,” he said.

Musk acknowledged that “people have told me that my timelines historically have been optimistic, so I’m trying to recalibrate to some degree here.” Musk said last year that human landings on Mars could happen by 2024.

A successful mission to Mars in 2019 would be a historic achievement for SpaceX, the private company founded by Musk in 2002 with the mission of enabling travel between planetary bodies. The firm successfully launched its Falcon Heavy rocket in February in a dazzling technological feat, its 27 engines lifting a payload weighing tens of thousands of pounds into orbit before catapulting Musk’s own Tesla Roadster toward the Red Planet to the tune of David Bowie’s “Space Oddity.”

At SXSW, Musk said SpaceX’s Mars rocket — known as BFR, or “big f—ing rocket” — would have twice the liftoff thrust of the Saturn V, the rocket NASA used to send astronauts to the Moon. He said the company is focused on ensuring the rocket’s boosters are reusable in subsequent launches, which dramatically reduces the cost of each flight.

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

