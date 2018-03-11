CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Atmos crews are still working to replace gas lines after a gas leak led to a house explosion in February that killed a 12-year-old girl. Some residents are spreading kindness with weary crews that have been working for weeks.

Residents set up six snack stands in the neighborhood where crews have been working day and night in northwest Dallas. The stands are marked with an orange ribbon with residents stocking them every day.

Jatsive Hernandez is giving thanks to Atmos crews working around the clock to repair gas lines in front of her home. It started with a simple gesture.

“My mom went out in her rain boots and her umbrella with coffee and muffins for them at like 10:30 at night. They really appreciated that,” said Hernandez.

The idea blossomed into the snack stands. They’re powered by neighbors and perfect strangers, sharing gratitude — often anonymously.

It’s been more than two weeks since a deadly house explosion took the life of 12-year-old Linda Rogers. Atmos blamed heavy rain, shifting soil and aging pipes for the dozens of gas leaks in the neighborhood.

“It’s easy for us to take out our anger on them because they’re the ones we’re seeing on a daily basis. I think, in a weird way, the snack stations have helped us remember that it’s not their fault and help the workers know that we don’t blame them,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez still has no gas, but for now, she plans to keep spreading gratitude and encouraging others to do the same.

“I just hope that people who hear about the snack stand or see what this community has done for the workers, despite this awful situation… that they realize that a little kindness goes a long way,” said Hernandez.

Atmos says it’s making progress in replacing two and a half miles of natural gas lines in the area.

Hernandez says the snack station will be in the neighborhood 24/7 until their work is done.

