FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A suspect has been detained after police say a man was shot to death near a church in Fort Worth.

Officers responded to a shooting call in front of Gospel Tabernacle Church in the 1500 block of Stella Street Sunday afternoon.

Police say a man around 45 years old was shot by another male. The victim was pronounced dead.

According to police, the suspect was detained, and homicide detectives have been notified.