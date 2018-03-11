LUBBOCK, TX - MARCH 3: Desmond Bane #1 of the TCU Horned Frogs goes to the basket against Justin Gray #5 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the second half of the game on March 3, 2018 at United Supermarket Arena in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech defeated TCU 79-75. (Photo by John Weast/Getty Images)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The TCU men’s basketball team is doing something that hasn’t been done in 20 years. The Horned Frogs celebrated when they found out Sunday that they were heading to the big dance.

The last time a TCU basketball team made it to March Madness was 1998. It was a rare scene at Schollmaier Arena when the selections were announced at 5 p.m.

Horned Frogs players and supporters knew they would be dancing, but what they didn’t know was when and where they would be dancing.

Their first game will be Friday evening in Detroit against the winner of Tuesday evening’s game between Arizona and Syracuse.

TCU is one of seven Big 12 teams and one of seven Texas schools that will be headed to the tournament.

The other Big 12 schools in the tournament are: Kansas, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Kansas State, West Virginia and Texas.

The schools from Texas other than the Big 12 will be Texas A&M, Texas Southern, Houston and Stephen F. Austin.