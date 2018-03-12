DALLAS (AP) — Two people were killed and several others injured when a band of severe weather swept through East Texas with winds in excess of 80 mph and hail the size of baseballs.

The Marion County sheriff’s office says 40-year-old Mary Pinney of Mont Belvieu was killed late Saturday when a tree fell on her family’s tent at a campground in Jefferson. Her husband was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and sheriff’s officials say three children also in the tent were not injured.

Authorities say several others at the campground were taken by private vehicles to hospitals for injuries.

About 20 miles away in Longview, a 41-year-old man was killed early Sunday when a tree fell on a mobile home. Longview police say a 12-year-old was taken to a hospital for observation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)