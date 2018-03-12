CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
BREAKING NEWS: Police In Austin Respond To Second Reported Explosion In The City On Monday, Third In Two Weeks
Filed Under:Austin, Austin Police, explosion, home explosion, mail bomb, Package Explosion, porch bomb, Teen Killed, Texas

AUSTIN (CBSDFW) – Austin police are responding to a report of a second explosion in the city Monday.

The department’s Twitter account said this afternoon that they were responding to a report of an explosion in the Southeast area of the city.

Earlier Monday, authorities said a package that exploded inside an Austin home, killing a teenager and wounding a woman, is believed to be linked to a deadly package sent to another home in Texas’ capital city earlier this month.

It’s not known if the latest incident is connected to the two previous explosions.

Austin police chief Brian Manley sent out tweets Monday expressing his condolences to the teen’s family while issuing a warning to residents to not open packages they are not expecting or look suspicious.

Earlier Monday, Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the two previous attacks are linked because in each case, the package bombs were left on the victims’ front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. He said the U.S. Postal Service doesn’t have a record of delivering a package to the Austin home where the explosion occurred Monday.

“Early this morning one of the residents went out front, and there was a package on the front doorstep,” said Manley. “They brought that package inside the residence and as they opened that package — both victims were in the kitchen — and the package exploded,” he said.

Manley said investigators believe the explosion is linked to a similar blast that killed a 39-year-old man on March 2. That explosion occurred about 12 miles north of Monday’s blast. Both explosions occurred in the early-morning hours.

Until the cases are cleared Chief Manley had a message for residents. “If you’ve received a package that you are not expecting that is not from someone that you expected to receive a package from, or for some reason gives you case for concern, then call 911.”

In the March 2 explosion, Chief Manley told the paper that authorities received several calls reporting the incident. The man died at the hospital from his injuries.

Police were investigating that incident as a suspicious death, but have now been reclassified the case and are investigating it as a homicide.

Investigators don’t yet know the motive behind the bombings but the Chief said, “We do know that both of the homes that were the recipients of these packages belonged to African Americans, so we cannot rule out that Hate Crime is at the core of this, but we’re not saying that that’s the cause.”

Police said they do know what type of explosive device was used in each explosion but aren’t releasing that information “to protect integrity of investigation.” There have been no possible suspects named in either case.

The FBI, ATF and U.S. Postal Service are all helping Austin police in the investigation.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

