High Yesterday: 70; Precipitation: 0.00”; YTD Precipitation: 12.23”; Surplus: 6.19”
Today: Mostly sunny and cool. Low humidity. High: Near 60. Wind: North 10-15 mph.
Tonight: Fair and chilly. Lows: 35-42. Wind: North 5 mph.
Tomorrow: Ample sunshine, continued cool for this time of the year. High: Low 60s. Wind: NNE 10-15 mph.
Wednesday: Increasing high clouds. High: Mid 60s.
Thursday: Passing high clouds and a bit warmer. Southerly winds return. High: Mid 70s.
Friday: Partly cloudy and even warmer. Slight chance of storms. High: Near 80.
Saturday and Sunday: Partly cloudy and continued warm. Watching dry line to our west. Chance of thunderstorms. Highs: Near 80.
- Below normal temperatures through Wednesday.
- Our warm up starts Thursday.
- Low humidity until Friday.
- 80 degree temperatures return by Friday.
- Thunderstorm chances return this weekend
- Monster surplus in the ol’ rain bucket; 6.19”
- Normal High: 67; Normal Low: 46.
