DUBLIN – Country music star Tim McGraw collapsed on stage during a performance in Ireland. Rolling Stone magazine reports McGraw collapsed while performing Sunday night in Dublin.

According to Rolling Stone, McGraw had just finished singing his song “Humble & Kind” when he dropped to his knees and then sat down.

McGraw’s wife, singer Faith Hill, can be seen in a video on a fan’s Instagram page saying, “He’s been super dehydrated. I apologize, but I made the decision that he cannot come back out on stage.”

A representative for McGraw issued a statement saying McGraw was attended to by local medical staff on-site and will be fine.

