GLENDALE, AZ - SEPTEMBER 25: Running back Andre Ellington #38 of the Arizona Cardinals slips past defensive tackle Brian Price #92 of the Dallas Cowboys during the first halfof the NFL game at the University of Phoenix Stadium on September 25, 2017 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Dallas Cowboys made their first splash in free agency Monday when they reached an agreement to bring back defensive tackle Brian Price on a two-year deal.

Price, who was an exclusive rights free agent, appeared in the first eight games of the season before suffering a season-ending knee injury against the Kansas City Chiefs on November 5.

Dallas claimed Price off waivers from the Green Bay Packers in early September after they released Cedric Thornton.