CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Robbie Owens
Filed Under:Dallas ISD, diet, Food, Free Food, Health, Local TV News, Spring Break, Students

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – There is a fresh reminder, today, that hunger never takes a holiday.

Although DISD is on spring break this week, staffers will provide activities and free, hot meals through Thursday at 25 schools around the district. The reason is both obvious and perhaps hard to hear.

“Some of them wouldn’t have a meal, if we didn’t do this for them,” says Ruth Lara at Herbert Marcus Elementary in North Dallas. “Here, I feel like we’re giving these families hope.”

The effort to provide students hot meals during school breaks started several years back as a pilot program in South Dallas.

“Some of our cafeteria staff had told us that there were students in their community that didn’t have any food, and they actually came to their house asking if they had any food they could share with them,” says Alison Idris with DISD. “And we decided right then and there, that we have food and there’s no reason that any of our students should be going hungry because the district’s on break.”

In the face of still daunting child poverty rates in North Texas, there is progress, experts say in even small things.

1001637 Dallas ISD Providing Free Meals During Spring Break

According to the most recent Children’s Health Beyond ABC report (a comprehensive, bi-annual look at child welfare in Dallas, Denton, Collin, Grayson, Fannin and Cooke counties); 1 in every 5 children in North Texas lives in poverty, some 260,000 are considered food insecure, and those living in poverty are 7 times more likely to be in poor or fair health.

“Yes, in this very affluent community,” says Cristal Retana, a community relations manager with Children’s Health, “and we just can’t ignore that and we can’t keep ignoring that.”

The Beyond ABC report, released in the fall, measures four powerful indicators: pediatric health care, economic security, safety and education.

“All of those really affect the success of a child in their everyday life,” says Retana. “We need to really work together, come together as a community to tackle these issues. It may not be your child that’s food insecure; but, it may be the child next to you.”

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch