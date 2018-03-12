CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police said area residents who may have concerns regarding packages left at their homes after the explosions in Austin should be alert, but there have been no such incidents in Dallas.

There were two package explosions Monday and three total this month outside Austin homes.

Dallas Police said there have been no threats about package explosions or any sort of bombings in the area.

However, the police department sent out a list of points to consider to help keep families safe:

1. If you observe a package at your residence that is not related to a recent purchase or order made by anyone in your residence, do NOT touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report the package.
2. If you have made a recent purchase or order and observe a package at your residence that is NOT clearly addressed to you, does NOT contain a return address, or appears suspicious for any other reason, do NOT touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report it.
3. If you observe any package at your residence that you find suspicious due to any noise it is making, any peculiar odor, or because of leaking powders or liquids, or suspicious wires/strings, do NOT touch it. Do not let anyone near it. Call 911 and report it.

Dallas Police emphasize that at this time they have no indication that the events in Austin are related to the Dallas area.

