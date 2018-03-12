CBS 11(credit: Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
By Ken Foote
Filed Under:CBS, Local TV, The Foote Files, World News Roundup

(CBS11) – On Tuesday, March 13, 2018, CBS News Radio (formerly known as the CBS Radio Network although it is still referred to this way) will celebrate the 80th anniversary of the CBS World News Roundup.

The Roundup, as it is oftentimes referred to, is an extended network radio news “hourly.” It is a 10-minute newscast that airs every morning over many CBS Radio affiliates at 8am ET. The program got its start in March 1938 as a response to the growing tensions in Europe. NBC Radio was already doing a good job in covering it but CBS President William S. Paley and News Director Paul White wanted to air a show intended to be even better than NBC’s version. Robert Trout, a longtime CBS Radio newsman, was the initial host. There were also short wave versions of the show from Paris, Berlin, Rome, London, and Vienna. Also heard were legendary newsmen Edward R. Murrow and William L Shirer.

screen shot 2018 03 12 at 3 18 52 pm The Foote Files: Happy 80th Birthday CBS World News Roundup

CBS World News Roundup first broadcast

My first encounter with the WNR was as a kid growing up in Dallas hearing it on KRLD, a 50,000 watt powerhouse (and still is!). And who was the announcer I heard? None other than Dallas Townsend. But there were others: Douglas Edwards (who had anchored the CBS Evening News on TV), Winston Burdett, Ned Calmer, Reid Collins, Bill Lynch, and Christopher Glenn. There is an evening version hosted by Dave Barrett. A weekend version was hosted by Dan Raviv and later Steve Dorsey.

Today, the weekday version of the Roundup is hosted by Steve Kathan.

Very few network radio shows make 80 years. Happy birthday CBS World News Roundup and we hope you have many more!

Listen to the Roundup’s first broadcast from 1938!

