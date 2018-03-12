Heather Locklear Charged With Battery Of First Responders

CBS 11(credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS […]
Filed Under:battery, domestic violence, first responders, Heather Locklear, Hollywood, Local TV News, Washed Up

VENTURA, Calif. (AP) — Heather Locklear was charged with several counts of battery against first responders who answered a domestic violence call at her Southern California home.

The 56-year-old “Melrose Place” actress was charged Monday with four misdemeanor counts of battery on an officer or emergency personnel, and one misdemeanor count of resisting or obstructing an officer.

Heather Locklear (photo credit: Ventura County Sheriffs Office)

Sheriff’s officials said the Dynasty star kicked, pushed and shouted at deputies who were answering a report that she was violent with her boyfriend Feb. 26. No domestic violence charges were filed.

Locklear’s representatives did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

She’s scheduled for arraignment Tuesday in Ventura County Superior Court.

Defendants in misdemeanor cases generally do not have to appear in person if they are represented by an attorney.

