LOS ANGELES, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Jay-Z and Beyoncé are joining forces for the newly-announced OTR II stadium tour and will have a tour stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 11, 2018.

The tour begins Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19.

screen shot 2018 03 12 at 2 51 05 pm Jay Z And Beyoncé To Perform In Arlington In September

OTR II stadium tour promotion

Beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 9:00 a.m. in North America and 10:00 a.m. in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, click here.  TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets here or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Watch the tour trailer here.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19
July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19
July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19
Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19
Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19
Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19
Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19
Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19
Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19
Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19
Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19
Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19

gettyimages 621178036 Jay Z And Beyoncé To Perform In Arlington In September

Beyonce (L) and Jay Z perform during a Get Out the Vote (GOTV) performance in support of Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton at the Wolstein Center November 4, 2016 in Cleveland, Ohio. / AFP / Brendan Smialowski (Photo credit should read BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

