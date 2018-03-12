LOS ANGELES, California (CBSDFW.COM) – Jay-Z and Beyoncé are joining forces for the newly-announced OTR II stadium tour and will have a tour stop at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on September 11, 2018.

The tour begins Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK, the international outing will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19.

Beginning Wednesday, March 14 at 9:00 a.m. in North America and 10:00 a.m. in the UK and Europe (all times local), members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates. To join the Beyhive and get access to tour pre-sales, click here. TIDAL members can find details for purchasing tickets here or via the TIDAL mobile, web and desktop apps.

Watch the tour trailer here.

In the summer of 2014, Beyoncé and JAY-Z performed six weeks of sold out stadium dates across North America with their highly anticipated ON THE RUN tour. The tour closed with two international dates in Paris, France that were filmed for an HBO special that received an Emmy nomination.

OTR II NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES:

July 25 Cleveland, OH FirstEnergy Stadium On sale March 19

July 28 Washington, DC FedEx Field On sale March 19

July 30 Philadelphia, PA Lincoln Financial Field On sale March 19

Aug. 02 E. Rutherford, NJ MetLife Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 05 Boston, MA Gillette Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 08 Minneapolis, MN US Bank Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 10 Chicago, IL Soldier Field On sale March 19

Aug. 13 Detroit, MI Ford Field On sale March 19

Aug. 18 Buffalo, NY New Era Field On sale March 19

Aug. 23 Nashville, TN Vanderbilt Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 25 Atlanta, GA Mercedes Benz Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 29 Orlando, FL Camping World Stadium On sale March 19

Aug. 31 Miami, FL Hard Rock Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 11 Arlington, TX AT&T Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 13 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome On sale March 19

Sept. 15 Houston, TX NRG Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 19 Phoenix, AZ University of Phoenix Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 22 Los Angeles, CA Rose Bowl On sale March 19

Sept. 27 San Diego, CA SDCCU Stadium On sale March 19

Sept. 29 Santa Clara, CA Levi’s Stadium On sale March 19

Oct. 02 Vancouver, BC BC Place On sale March 19