(credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS)

NEW YORK (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Jay-Z and Beyonce have announced they’ll hit the road together this summer and fall for a stadium tour… and they’ll be making some stops in Texas!

The hip-hop super couple will kick off their “On the Run II” tour June 6 in Cardiff, Wales. The tour will hit 15 cities across the United Kingdom and Europe and 21 cities in North America, including North Texas at AT&T Stadium on September 11 , and Houston at NRG Stadium on September 15. Other stoops on the tour include Boston, Detroit, New Orleans, Los Angeles, Atlanta and Miami.

Tickets go on sale to the general public starting March 19.

The tour is a reprise of the couple’s joint 2014 six-week “On the Run” tour across North America and two dates in Paris, which were filmed for an HBO special. This time the tour will end October 2 in Vancouver.

