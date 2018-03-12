DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a burglary suspect who officers said they found removing items from a vacant home in one of the neighborhoods evacuated due to gas line replacements and repairs.

Dallas Police and Dallas Marshals responded to a suspicious person call in the 3500 block of Durango Street on Sunday, March 11 around 5:20 p.m.

Officers said the suspect did not have permission to be at the home and was stealing the victim’s property.

The suspect, Jose Torres-Gonzalez, 30, was arrested for burglary of a building and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Torres-Gonzalez’s bond is set at $50,000.

There is an immigration hold on him as well.

Some 2,800 families have been impacted by evacuations due to Atmos Energy repairs to old gas pipes following gas leaks and a deadly explosion.

Atmos is also warning homeowners of imposters posing as Atmos workers and asking for keys.