CBS 11Amy Hedtke, arrested after taping traffic stop with police (credit: CBS 11 News) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email […]
TXA 21Amy Hedtke, arrested after taping traffic stop with police (credit: CBS 11 News) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Amy Hedtke, arrested after taping traffic stop with police (credit: CBS 11 News) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. […]
KRLDAmy Hedtke, arrested after taping traffic stop with police (credit: CBS 11 News) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email […]
105.3 The FanAmy Hedtke, arrested after taping traffic stop with police (credit: CBS 11 News) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits […]
Filed Under:burglary, Dallas, dallas police, Gas leak, Jose Torres-Gonzalez, Local TV

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a burglary suspect who officers said they found removing items from a vacant home in one of the neighborhoods evacuated due to gas line replacements and repairs.

Dallas Police and Dallas Marshals responded to a suspicious person call in the 3500 block of Durango Street on Sunday, March 11 around 5:20 p.m.

asuspect1 Man Arrested For Burglary Of Home Near Gas Leak Area

Jose Torres-Gonzalez

Officers said the suspect did not have permission to be at the home and was stealing the victim’s property.

The suspect, Jose Torres-Gonzalez, 30, was arrested for burglary of a building and taken to the Dallas County Jail.

Torres-Gonzalez’s bond is set at $50,000.

There is an immigration hold on him as well.

Some 2,800 families have been impacted by evacuations due to Atmos Energy repairs to old gas pipes following gas leaks and a deadly explosion.

Atmos is also warning homeowners of imposters posing as Atmos workers and asking for keys.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch