DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Dallas Mavericks shooting guard Wesley Matthews will likely miss the rest of the season after suffering a fracture to his right fibula, according to multiple reports.

According to sources close to Yahoo’s Shams Charania, Matthews underwent further testing after suffering the injury against the Memphis Grizzlies Saturday night and will rest and rehab the injury over the next several weeks.

The Mavericks confirmed Matthews injury later Monday but said there was no timetable for his return.

The 31-year-old sat out consecutive games prior to the game against Memphis with a left hip injury and missed Sunday’s loss to the Houston Rockets after suffering a fracture to this fibula.

Matthews has averaged 12.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists in 63 games for Dallas this season.