FORT WORTH (1080 KRLD) – Starting today, smoking in bars and bingo halls in Fort Worth is against the law.

Fort Worth becomes the last major city in Texas to enact an ordinance that protects workers from secondhand smoke in all workplaces.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price, exactly 90 days ago, announced that the city council voted eight-to-one to expand its smoking ban to include bars and bingo halls.

Cigar lounges and outdoor patios at least 20 feet from entrances and exits are exempt.

Also under the ordinance, smoke shops will be prohibited within 300 feet of schools, universities and hospitals.