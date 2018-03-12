DALLAS (105.3 THE FAN) – Dallas Cowboys cornerback Orlando Scandrick has asked the team to release him, according to reports.

According to The Fan’s Mike Fisher, the Cowboys are looking to cut Scandrick if they are unable to trade him.

If #Cowboys grant Scandrick's wish (I think he thinks he's owed that courtesy, which I understand): He gets cut, enters FA, and DAL gets $1.4M in cap space. @1053thefan — mike fisher ✭ (@fishsports) March 12, 2018

In 2008, the Cowboys signed Scandrick to a four-year, $1.89 million contract. In 2011, he signed a six-year deal worth $28.2 million and $10 million in guarantees. He signed an additional two-year contract extension in 2013.

In 2014 Scandrick was suspended for the first four games of the season (reduced to 2) after testing positive for PEDs.

In 2015, he had a contract holdout and missed offseason workouts before reporting on May 18. On August 25, he tore his right ACL and MCL during a training camp practice.

Scandrick started 11 games in 2017 while dealing with hand and back injuries. He was placed on injured reserve on December 29th.

