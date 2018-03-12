CBS 11O.J. Mayo (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have released surveillance video of a homicide suspect in hopes someone can help identify the man shown armed with a handgun.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on March 10, police were called to the Best Western Cityplace Inn located at 4150 North Central Expressway regarding an active shooter.

Recognize this man? Call Dallas police if so. (photo courtesy: YouTube)

The victim, Francisco Munoz, a Latin male 22-years-old was found shot in the parking lot. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Detective White at 214.671.3690 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

(Please refer to case #051414-2018.)

