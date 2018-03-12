DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas police have released surveillance video of a homicide suspect in hopes someone can help identify the man shown armed with a handgun.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on March 10, police were called to the Best Western Cityplace Inn located at 4150 North Central Expressway regarding an active shooter.

The victim, Francisco Munoz, a Latin male 22-years-old was found shot in the parking lot. He was transported to an area hospital where he died from his injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact Detective White at 214.671.3690 or jacob.white@dallascityhall.com.

(Please refer to case #051414-2018.)