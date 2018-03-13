CBS 11Member of the main crew of the 50/51 expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), US astronaut Peggy Whitson looks on in her space suit at the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Baikonur, prior to blasting off to the International Space Station (ISS) late on November 17. (KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas […]
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon is recalling 260,000 AmazonBasics portable chargers after reports that they can overheat and cause fires or burns.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) says Amazon received 53 reports of the chargers overheating, including one of a customer who was burned by battery acid. There were also four reports of property damage due to fire and smoke.

The CPSC says customers should stop using the chargers and contact Amazon for a refund. Seattle-based Amazon.com Inc. says it is also contacting customers.

The power banks, used to charge smartphones and other gadgets on the go, were sold at Amazon.com, Amazon book stores and Amazon pop-up shops between December 2014 and July 2017. They cost between $9 and $40.

Amazon says customers can request a refund through its website.

