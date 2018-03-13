FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Chief Deputy at the Tarrant County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has pleaded guilty to a charge of Abuse of Official Capacity after a months-long investigation into double dipping by deputies.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office began looking into the claims after a CBS11 investigation in November 2017 revealed how deputies were seen working as security for grocery stores when they were apparently supposed to be on the clock for the county.

Court records show Chief Deputy Arnold Holmes must serve five years of probation, permanently surrender his peace officer license and pay restitution of $6,660.50.

He also has to “testify truthfully in future trials involving this criminal transaction,” according to the plea agreement.

CBS11 reached out to Precinct 4 Constable Michael Campbell. When asked about the developments, he said he “didn’t know anything about that.”