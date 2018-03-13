CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Andrea Lucia
Filed Under:abuse of official capacity, Arnold Holmes, CBS11 I-team, Chief Deputy, Double-Dipping, plea deal, Precinct 4 Constable's Office, Tarrant County

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – The Chief Deputy at the Tarrant County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office has pleaded guilty to a charge of Abuse of Official Capacity after a months-long investigation into double dipping by deputies.

The Tarrant County District Attorney’s office began looking into the claims after a CBS11 investigation in November 2017 revealed how deputies were seen working as security for grocery stores when they were apparently supposed to be on the clock for the county.

Court records show Chief Deputy Arnold Holmes must serve five years of probation, permanently surrender his peace officer license and pay restitution of $6,660.50.

screen shot 2018 03 13 at 10 06 36 pm Chief Deputy Constable Pleads Guilty After I Team Investigation

Chief Deputy Arnold Holmes

He also has to “testify truthfully in future trials involving this criminal transaction,” according to the plea agreement.

CBS11 reached out to Precinct 4 Constable Michael Campbell. When asked about the developments, he said he “didn’t know anything about that.”

