CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
By Jeff Paul
Filed Under:ATF, Austin, FBI Agent, Fear, Local TV News, Package Bombs

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Law enforcement sources confirmed to CBS 11 News all three package bombs that exploded in Austin in less than two weeks had shrapnel and some kind of motion triggered detonation component.

“The only thing you can probably say with any assuredness, they’re going to continue and you’ve got to get them stopped,” said former FBI agent, Danny Defenbaugh.

Defenbaugh spent decades investigating deadly explosions like the Oklahoma City Bombing as a bomb tech for the bureau.

Three bombs concealed in packages were detonated in Austin over the past ten days and police said they are connected. In all three cases, the packages were left on the doorstep and were not delivered.

“It’s more vile in the intentions,” said Defenbaugh. “You don’t know who’s going to pick it up.”

The first happened March 2nd where the package was delivered to the doorstep of Anthony Stephan House. The blast killed him.

The second exploded ten days later, killing 17-year-old Draylen Mason.

The same day, just hours later a third bomb detonated, injuring a 75-year-old woman.

“Once you build them, it’s delivered and you don’t kill yourself, then normally you’re going to find that each and every time the bomb is going to be built the same way,” said Defenbaugh.

He believes investigators are focusing on the mechanics more than the motive.

“You reconstruct the explosive device and you go from there backwards,” said Defenbaugh.

All the victims are either African American or Hispanic.

Defenbaugh, like investigators, said focusing on any one particular aspect this early in the case could delay catching who is responsible.

“Anybody with hate in their heart is going to think up something,” said Defenbaugh.

While Dallas Police and other North Texas law enforcement departments are issuing local awareness advisories because of what is happening in Austin, Defenbaugh is stressing vigilance and not panic.

“That’s like telling someone, don’t go shopping because someone blew up a mall in Beirut, Lebanon for example,” said Defenbaugh. “You don’t want to live your life and change it so that you live in fear.”

Austin Police are encouraging anyone who sees a suspicious package to report it to authorities.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch