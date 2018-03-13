CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:bluebonnet tours, Bluebonnets, George W. Bush Presidential Center, Local TV, springtime

DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Another favorite sign of spring in North Texas… the proliferation of bluebonnets!

Starting now, every Saturday through June 2, the George W. Bush Presidential Center is again offering docent-guided Bluebonnet Tours.

edit Free Bluebonnet Tours Offered At Bush Presidential Library

(credit: Russ McCaskey/CBSDFW.COM)

Along with the stunning bluebonnets, the Native Texas Park on the grounds of the Bush Center features other seasonal wildflowers, native Texas grasses, tree-shaded lawns, and clearings providing habitats for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. Visitors can explore native Texas environments such as Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest.

“This 15-acre urban park reflects President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush’s longstanding commitment to environmental conservation and restoration,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick X. Mordente, director of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. “Case in point, they landscaped with the native prairie grasses that once flourished right here in this part of the state. In addition, they had nearly 930 trees planted, including a wide range of native species such as pecan, Texas redbud, chinkapin oak, Eve’s necklace, and rusty blackhaw viburnum.”

The free tours of the Native Texas Park are offered every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Usually lasting between 30 and 40 minutes, visitors are guided through the winding network of walking trails. Space is limited and tours are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To book a large group, call 214-346-1650 or email bush43visitors@nara.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch