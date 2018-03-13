DALLAS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Another favorite sign of spring in North Texas… the proliferation of bluebonnets!

Starting now, every Saturday through June 2, the George W. Bush Presidential Center is again offering docent-guided Bluebonnet Tours.

Along with the stunning bluebonnets, the Native Texas Park on the grounds of the Bush Center features other seasonal wildflowers, native Texas grasses, tree-shaded lawns, and clearings providing habitats for butterflies, birds, and other wildlife. Visitors can explore native Texas environments such as Blackland Prairie, Post Oak Savannah, and Cross Timbers Forest.

“This 15-acre urban park reflects President George W. Bush and Mrs. Laura Bush’s longstanding commitment to environmental conservation and restoration,” said Brig. Gen. Patrick X. Mordente, director of the George W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum. “Case in point, they landscaped with the native prairie grasses that once flourished right here in this part of the state. In addition, they had nearly 930 trees planted, including a wide range of native species such as pecan, Texas redbud, chinkapin oak, Eve’s necklace, and rusty blackhaw viburnum.”

The free tours of the Native Texas Park are offered every Saturday at 10:00 a.m. and 11:00 a.m., weather permitting.

Usually lasting between 30 and 40 minutes, visitors are guided through the winding network of walking trails. Space is limited and tours are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

To book a large group, call 214-346-1650 or email bush43visitors@nara.gov.