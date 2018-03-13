The Texas governor’s office is offering a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to the arrest of those involved in the deadly package blasts in Austin over the past 10 days.

In a statement, Gov. Greg Abbott said he’s been briefed by the Texas Department of Public Safety on the three blasts that have killed two people and injured two others. He also says he’s offered the Austin Police Department whatever assistance it needs in its investigation.

Abbott says he wants to assure Texans, especially those in the Austin area, “that local, state and federal law enforcement officials are working diligently to find those responsible for these heinous crimes.”

To be eligible for the reward, tips must be submitted to Texas Crime Stoppers by telephone to 1-800-252-TIPS (8477), by texting “DPS” and the tip to 274637 (CRIMES), by using the Texas Crime Stoppers website, or by using the DPS mobile app.

