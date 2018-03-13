NEW YORK (CNN) – Actress Lynda Carter is sharing her #MeToo stories for the first time.

The legendary Hollywood figure, best known for her role in the “Wonder Woman” television series, recounted two instances of sexual harassment to The Daily Beast in a new interview.

Carter insinuated that one of the men who had sexually harassed her had already been named in the wave of the #MeToo movement, saying that he had victimized “a lot of people.” She declined to identify him or detail the incident.

“He’s already being done in. There’s no advantage in piling on again,” Carter told the publication, adding that she had explored legal options only to find that she had none. “There’s nothing legally I could add to it, because I looked into it. I’m just another face in the crowd,” she said.

The actress said that another instance of sexual harassment occurred on the set of the “Wonder Woman” television show, which ran from 1975-79. Carter alleged that a cameraman drilled a peep hole into the wall of her dressing room. She said that he was later fired.

Regarding the aforementioned incident and others that she had “fended off,” Carter said that she never reported them. “No, because who are you going to tell?” she said. “Who you are going to tell except your girlfriends and your circle of friends? … That’s how you protected yourself: through the grapevine.”

Carter last appeared on TV in a role on The CW’s “Supergirl.” She also acted as narrator for the Smithsonian Channel’s history series “Epic Warrior Women,” which begins airing on March 19.

