DENVER, CO - AUGUST 26: Wide receiver Jordy Nelson #87 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before a Preseason game against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 26, 2017 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The Green Bay Packers made two bold moves Tuesday when they agreed to a deal with tight end Jimmy Graham and released veteran receiver Jordy Nelson.

According to multiple reports, Graham will receive a three-year deal.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter was the first to report both stories.

The Packers confirmed Nelson’s release later Tuesday afternoon.

“We cannot thank Jordy enough for all that he has given the Green Bay Packers and our community for the past 10 years,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “He has been an exemplary professional and teammate and greatly contributed to our success. Jordy will always be a member of the Packers family and we look forward to his eventual induction into the Packers Hall of Fame. We wish Jordy, his wife Emily, and the rest of their family all the best.”

The 32-year-old Nelson has spent his entire ten-year career with the Packers. The Kansas State product had 53 catches for 482 yards in 15 games in 2017.