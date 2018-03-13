CBS 11Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… […]
Filed Under:corruption, Local TV News, nudity, Police, Quintana Roo

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Three state police officers in Mexico’s Caribbean coast state of Quintana Roo face administrative charges after photos posted on social media showed policemen posing for pictures with topless bathers.

The state government wouldn’t specify what the officers did, but it said late Monday the three “engaged in poor execution of their duty” in “acts that distracted them from their mission of protecting people.”

According to local media, what distracted them were some topless female bathers on a beach in Cancun.

beach 102617985 Police In Mexico Face Sanctions After Topless Photos

Two women on vacation enjoy laying on the beach. (credit: oe Raedle/Getty Images)

The photos showed fully clothed and armed police officers embracing the women and posing for photos.

The state has stepped up police presence at resorts following a bomb explosion on a ferry in the nearby resort of Playa del Carmen on Feb 21 that injured more than two dozen people.

That bombing, and the discovery of another unexploded device aboard another boat on March 2, has led to heightened tensions along the coast.

On Monday, the state government reported a false alarm, when a citizen called in a report about a suspicious object in the water near a cruise ship dock on the island of Cozumel.

The state police checked and found it was an oceanographic measuring device.

