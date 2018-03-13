EDWARDS, Miss. (AP) — Police say a neighbor was struck by a stray bullet during target practice by two youths in Mississippi.

Maj. Pete Luke with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office told WLBT-TV that a 10-year-old and 15-year-old from Texas who were visiting with relatives were taking part in target practice Monday evening when a bullet struck a nearby 59-year-old man in the neck.

The victim was hospitalized and his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.

Police say the shooting was likely unintentional, but it wasn’t immediately clear if charges would be filed.