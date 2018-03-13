CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
By Josh Clark
Filed Under:Drew Robinson, Jeff Banister, Josh Clark, MLB, Ryan Rua, Texas Rangers, Willie Calhoun

SURPRISE (105.3 The Fan) – The battle for the starting left fielder job just got a lot easier for Drew Robinson and Ryan Rua.

The Texas Rangers assigned Willie Calhoun and three others to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Connor Sadzeck were the others sent to Round Rock while catching prospect Jose Trevino was sent to Double-A Frisco.

The club also assigned the following nine players to minor league camp:

Hanser Alberto, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Paolo Espino, Reed Garrett, Scott Heineman, David Hurlbut, Christian Lopes, Adrian Sampson and Tayler Scott.

The move to start Calhoun in the minors is somewhat of a surprise, although, Rangers manager Jeff Banister pointed to Calhoun’s defense as the reason for him not starting the year with the big league club.

“We’ve got work to do on the defense to complete that,” Banister told the media after the announcement was made. “The length of time between now and the time he’s a big leaguer…my mind tells me he’s going to work hard and make us make a decision.”

The move leaves the club with Robinson and Rua as the leading candidates to man left field on opening day. The two could possibly play in a platoon, however, Banister stopped short of committing to that on Tuesday.

