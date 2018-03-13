SURPRISE (105.3 The Fan) – The battle for the starting left fielder job just got a lot easier for Drew Robinson and Ryan Rua.

The Texas Rangers assigned Willie Calhoun and three others to Triple-A Round Rock on Tuesday.

Ronald Guzman, Isiah Kiner-Falefa, and Connor Sadzeck were the others sent to Round Rock while catching prospect Jose Trevino was sent to Double-A Frisco.

The club also assigned the following nine players to minor league camp:

Hanser Alberto, Austin Bibens-Dirkx, Paolo Espino, Reed Garrett, Scott Heineman, David Hurlbut, Christian Lopes, Adrian Sampson and Tayler Scott.

Regarding the decision to option @Rangers OF Willie Calhoun to @RRexpress, Jeff Banister said he feels like Calhoun is going to be a special player but “We’ve got work to do on the defense to complete that.” The emphasis will be on Willie to improve LF defense. — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) March 13, 2018

The move to start Calhoun in the minors is somewhat of a surprise, although, Rangers manager Jeff Banister pointed to Calhoun’s defense as the reason for him not starting the year with the big league club.

Banny on Calhoun: “The length of time between now and the time he’s a big leaguer…my mind tells me he’s going to work hard and make us make a decision.” — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) March 13, 2018

“We’ve got work to do on the defense to complete that,” Banister told the media after the announcement was made. “The length of time between now and the time he’s a big leaguer…my mind tells me he’s going to work hard and make us make a decision.”

Banny said team isn’t completely committed to a platoon situation in LF between Rua and Robinson. Said both of those guys will start to get work beyond just LF. opinion: They’ll platoon in LF, but w/ 3-man bench, versatility is more important. Need ‘em ready at several spots. — Jared Sandler (@SandlerJ) March 13, 2018

The move leaves the club with Robinson and Rua as the leading candidates to man left field on opening day. The two could possibly play in a platoon, however, Banister stopped short of committing to that on Tuesday.