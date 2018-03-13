LOXLEY, Ala. (AP) – Authorities in Alabama say a charter tour bus carrying students on a school trip from Houston, Texas, has plunged into a ravine, with multiple injuries reported.

Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office Major Anthony Lowery said the bus plunged off Interstate 10 into a deep ravine around 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning, and multiple helicopters are responding to assist.

WKRG-TV is reporting that 12 to 20 people have been injured, and that officials say the bus was returning to Houston from a school trip.

Crash on I-10 EB @ MP 57.15 near Exit 53/CR 64 in Baldwin County — ALGO Mobile (@algo_mob) March 13, 2018

WEAR-TV reports that the charter bus was carrying at least 52 people.

Report say the students on the bus were from Channelview, Texas and on their way back home after a trip to Disney. WKRG-TV in Alabama says Channelview Independent School District has not yet confirmed this information.

Sheriff Huey Moss Mack says both lanes on the interstate have been closed. Traffic has been diverted and Alabama State troopers are asking people to avoid the area

