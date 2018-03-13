ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – Cowboys linebacker Anthony Hitchens has agreed to a deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

The agreement, first reported by the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, will pay Hitchens $9 million per year. The length of the contract hasn’t been reported at this time.

The loss of Hitchens leaves a huge hole to fill for the Cowboys this offseason, and with Dallas low on money at the present time, it appears they will have to address the void in the upcoming draft.

Hitchens spent the first four years of his career with the Cowboys after being drafted by the club in the fourth round of the 2014 draft.

The University of Iowa product recorded 84 combined tackles in 12 games in 2017.