Credit: Patrick Smith/Getty Images

DALLAS (105.3 The Fan) – The prized quarterback on the free agent market is headed north.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins has agreed to a fully guaranteed three-year deal worth around $86 million with the Minnesota Vikings, according to multiple news outlets

ESPN’s Adam Schefter and the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted that Cousins plans on visiting the Vikings when free agency opens Wednesday, before later adding that the quarterback is expected to sign the deal during the visit.

This is a developing news story.