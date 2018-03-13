CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
TXA 215233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays with America’s Court […]
MeTV TXA 21.2KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV TXA 21.2
KRLDOfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio 1080 KRLD has […]
105.3 The FanOffice 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station in North Texas, […]
Filed Under:cancer, Chris Melore, E-Cigarettes, Local TV, talkers, Teens, Vaping

CBS Local — A new report is shedding more light on what dangerous chemicals are inside e-cigarettes. According to scientists in California, vaping is exposing teens to “potentially cancer-causing chemicals also found in tobacco cigarettes.”

A study done by researchers at the University of California at San Francisco (UCSF) has revealed that teens using e-cigarettes are inhaling at least eight different toxic compounds into their bodies while vaping. “Teenagers need to be warned that the vapor produced by e-cigarettes is not harmless water vapor, but actually contains some of the same toxic chemicals found in smoke from traditional cigarettes,” UCSF professor of pediatrics Dr. Mark Rubinstein said in a press release.

The UCSF examined the urine samples of over 100 teens who had an average age of 16. Sixty-seven of the patients used e-cigarettes, 17 used both tobacco and e-cigarettes, and 20 of the teens didn’t smoke at all. While teens who were using both had the highest levels of toxins in their urine, the study found that the 67 e-cigarette users had three times the amount of harmful compounds in their body than non-smokers.

“While they may be beneficial to adults as a form of harm reduction, kids should not be using them at all,” Dr. Rubinstein warned. The results, published in Pediatrics, disputes the marketing by e-cigarette producers which advertises vaping as a safer alternative to smoking tobacco.

Other recent studies support UCSF’s findings including a Feb. 21 report which found toxic levels of both lead and arsenic in e-cigarette vapors. Both reports concluded that the chemicals were created when e-cigarette liquids were heated by the device. The vaporization process is believed to “produce toxic substances that are potentially carcinogenic.”

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch