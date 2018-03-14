CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — A judge has dismissed — this time, with prejudice — a lawsuit filed by the father of a Muslim boy arrested after taking a homemade clock to his school.

The decision Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Sam Lindsay of Dallas precludes refiling of a lawsuit by the family of Ahmed Mohamed.

ahmed mohamed irving clock boy Judge Slams Door On Further Lawsuits By Clock Boy Family

Ahmed Mohamed (credit: CBSDFW.COM)

Lindsay also ordered Mohamed’s family to bear all of the costs of their lawsuit.

The family had complained that the Irving, Texas, school district discriminated against the boy, then 14, in 2015 because of his race and religion.

Mohamed had brought to school a homemade clock that officials thought was a hoax bomb.

His detention drew international attention, and then-President Barack Obama invited him to the White House.

Ahmed got a personal invitation from Obama for “Astronomy Night.” The two met and chatted briefly during that event.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments
  1. Allyn Feinstein says:
    March 14, 2018 at 9:12 pm

    I guess CAIR will have to dream up some new way to exploit this family’s greed to their advantage.

