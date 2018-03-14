DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of college basketball fans from other states are in Dallas to watch college basketball teams in the NCAA Tournament at the American Airlines Center.

Fans flew in and drove in to watch their favorite teams in person or on the big screen for March Madness.

Inside the AAC, fans watched teams practice Wednesday for free.

According to the Dallas Sports Commission, the NCAA Tournament games will bring in an estimated $8 million from hotels, restaurants and bars.

One family, visiting from Chicago, couldn’t get tickets, but plan to catch the games at Frankie’s in downtown Dallas.

“We love it, we watch it every year. It’s phenomenal, great time. We win some money in the brackets, we lose some money in the brackets. But overall, it’s a great time,” said Jim Scott.

Another family also flew in from Indiana to watch their youngest son play on Thursday.

“This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to play in the NCAA. Not many kids get to do it. Not many schools get to do it, this is a blessing. That’s how we see it,” said Terrence Wilburn, father of a Wright State player.