ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 18: David Irving #95 and Maliek Collins #96 of the Dallas Cowboys sack Jameis Winston #3 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium on December 18, 2016 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

By Mike Fisher

FRISCO (105.3 The Fan) – Amid a bushel of odd conspiracy theories, the Dallas Cowboys on Wednesday did the expected and used the second-round tender on restricted free agent defensive tackle David Irving.

The arrangement will pay Irving $2.914 million for this one-year deal … but there can be branches that spring from this tree. Another team could view the talented pass-rusher – who recorded seven sacks last year in just eight games (limited by injuyry and suspension) – as well-worth the second-round sacrifice and make a bid. But sources tell 105.3 The Fan that the Irving camp has no desire to leave the Cowboys, and certainly not for a “middling” deal elsewhere.

The Cowboys could’ve used a first-round tender on Irving (which would’ve paid him $4.1 million). Doing so would’ve virtually guaranteed no suitors. But the Cowboys aren’t “scared” of other bids. If the other bid is reasonable, Dallas can match. If it’s excessive, Dallas will say goodbye and take the second-rounder in return … while losing a young player who, with some maturity, can be a Pro Bowl talent.

Short version of the view from here: Sign ’em up, coach ’em up, and don’t let talent — even knuckleheaded talent — walk out the door.