DETROIT (CBS11 SPORTS) – TCU has arrived in Detroit for their first round NCAA tournament game (their first one in 20 years) Friday night on CBS11.

CBS11 Sports was there to greet them at the team hotel, only to find out their excitement level is outweighed by their confidence.

Head Coach Jamie Dixon is preaching one message to the team.

“You are good enough to be here and beat anyone,” he said.

Senior Kenrich Williams said, “It became real” when they got off the plane and got a police escort to the hotel.

This is what they’ve dreamed about.

Sophomore Desmond Bane was born in 1998, the last time TCU made the NCAA Tournament.

But he’s here now, and like the rest of the Frogs, can’t wait for the dance to begin.