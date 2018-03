CLEBURNE (CBSDFW.COM) – The pilot of a small single engine aircraft that crashed in Cleburne survived with only minor injuries.

Officers with the Cleburne Police Department and firefighters responded to the 3500 block of North Main shortly after 7 p.m.

They found the 79-year-old pilot, who had crawled in a wooded area away from the wreckage to a business. He was taken to a local hospital.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the cause of the crash.