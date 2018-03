DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Police in Dallas are looking for a man seen masturbating near the books and magazine section of the Target at 2417 North Haskell Avenue.

It happened on March 5, 2018 at about 1 p.m.

The person who saw the man’s exposed penis called police. When confronted, the man fled on foot.

Anyone with information on the identification or location of the suspect should call Detective Holmes at (214) 671.3637.