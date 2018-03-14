WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Energy Secretary Rick Perry says he has no interest in becoming the next head of the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Perry is rejecting speculation that he would soon take over the position after the White House floated his name to replace embattled VA Secretary David Shulkin.

The department is responsible for veterans’ benefits, health care, and national veterans’ memorials and cemeteries.

Perry served as Texas Governor from 2000 to 2015.

