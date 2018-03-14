CBS 11ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central […]
TXA 21ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central […]
MeTV TXA 21.2ARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more […]
KRLDARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite […]
105.3 The FanARLINGTON, TX - JANUARY 15: Anthony Hitchens #59 of the Dallas Cowboys celebrates a sack during the first quarter against the Green Bay Packers in their NFC Divisional Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 […]
Filed Under:bank rules, banking regulations, Dodd-Frank, financial crisis, house, Local TV, Senate, Too Big To Fail

WASHINGTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The U.S. Senate has passed bipartisan legislation easing bank rules that were enacted after the financial crisis to prevent a relapse.

The Senate voted 67-31 for a bill from Republican Senator Mike Crapo of Idaho that would scale back provisions of the law known as Dodd-Frank.

The bill is particularly aimed at helping small and medium-sized banks, but critics argue that the likelihood of future taxpayer bailouts will increase if it becomes law.

The House has already passed more expansive legislation.

Lawmakers will now try to work out a compromise that both chambers can support.

That may be difficult as negotiators try to appease GOP lawmakers without losing the support of a core group of Democratic senators who backed Crapo’s banking legislation.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch