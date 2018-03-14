CBS 115233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The Ones For Texas. […]
guy Police: Teacher, Reserve Cop Accidentally Fires Gun In California School

Seaside High School teacher and Sand City, Calif. reserve police officer Dennis Alexander in undated photo. (KION-TV via CBS News)

SEASIDE, Calif. (CBSNEWS) – A teacher accidentally fired a gun inside a classroom on Tuesday afternoon and a student was slightly hurt, authorities said. Dennis Alexander was teaching public safety for his Administration of Justice class in Seaside High School when a shot went off around 1:20 p.m., reports CBS Monterey, California affiliate KION-TV.

Alexander is also a reserve police officer for Sand City Police, authorities said.

Alexander “accidentally discharged his firearm into the ceiling,” said Seaside Police Chief Abdul Pridgen.

Though the gun didn’t shoot anyone directly, “Fragments from the bullet struck a student in the neck,” Pridgen said.

The Monterey Peninsula Unified School District put him on administrative leave.

“Upon learning of the incident, school site administration, the District Office, and the Seaside Police Department immediately began investigating, including interviewing students in the class. It was determined that there was no immediate threat to students or staff, and school remained in session,” the district said in a statement.

“My God, [it’s] good that it went up to the ceiling — what if someone, somehow, got hit?” parent Halie Martinez remarked to KION. “There should be precautions when it comes to that.”

Seaside Police say they don’t need to be notified when a gun is being used in class, but they told KION bringing a gun into a classroom is unusual.

“Best practice is you don’t take live firearms into a classroom,” Chief Pridgen said. “You take what is called a dummy gun, which looks like a real gun but you can’t even put a magazine in it and you certainly can’t put bullets in it. I’m not sure what circumstances led to a firearm being used in this class.”

*READ MORE AT CBSNEWS.COM*

