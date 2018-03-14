(credit: Tarrant County Jail)

DENTON (CBSDFW.COM) – Officials revealed Wednesday that a sergeant with the Denton County Sheriff’s Office has been arrested on child sex charges.

In a press release statement Sheriff Tracy Murphree said Patrol Sergeant West Jordan was arrested on Tuesday by the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Unit. The action came after a joint investigation with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

“I am shocked and ashamed by the arrest of one of our own for such a horrible crime. Criminal actions by those sworn to serve and protect will not be tolerated. He [Jordan] has brought dishonor to his profession and to this office,” Sheriff Murphree said.

Jordan, who has been fired from the Sheriff’s Office, has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and is being held in the Tarrant County Jail.

Concerning the ultimate arrest of Jordan, Sheriff Murphree said, “I am thankful that Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn and his Office and DPS conducted this investigation and was able to get a predator off the street.”