(credit: CBSDFW.COM)

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – An infant is dead and another small child injured after a SUV rollover crash in Fort Worth.

Officials with MedStar Mobile Healthcare say the infant was pronounced dead at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth. The other young victim was also taken to that hospital and is stable.

Two adults in the SUV at the time of the crash were hurt and transported to a local hospital by ground ambulance. Their injuries aren’t believed to be life threatening.

Fort Worth Police Department investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.