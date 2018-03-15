CBS 11Photo Credit: Thinkstock 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75243 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 news@ktvt.com ConsumerJustice@ktvt.com Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Station Feedback: Email Programming: Local | Network Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook CBS 11 News… The […]
TXA 21Photo Credit: Thinkstock 5233 Bridge Street Fort Worth, Texas 76103 12001 N. Central Expressway Suite 1300 Dallas, Texas 75231 Station Phone: 817-451-1111 News Tips: 817-496-7711 Station Feedback: Email Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook TXA 21 is the home of Court, Cash and Comedy! Court is in session weekdays […]
MeTV TXA 21.2Photo Credit: Thinkstock KTXA 21.2 airs the complete Me-TV program schedule, featuring more than 50 different classic television programs every week. KTXA 21.2 is available free over the air with the use of a digital antenna and can be found on Verizon Fios channel 464. Click Here For Everything You Wanted to Know About MeTV […]
KRLDPhoto Credit: Thinkstock OfficeHours: 8:30am – 5:30pm M-F 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 KRLD Contest Rules CBS Dallas: 214-525-7000 News Tips: 214-525-7473 Traffic Tips: 214-219-1080 Sound-Off: 214-525-7442 Upload News Pics Here Upload Weather Pics Here Program Director: Email PSA Request: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Twitter | Facebook NewsRadio […]
105.3 The FanPhoto Credit: Thinkstock Office 8:30am – 5:30pm 4131 North Central Expressway Suite 100 Dallas, Texas 75204 Contest Rules Main Phone: 214-525-7000 On Air call or text : 877-881-1053 (Standard Text Rates May Apply) Program Director: Email Website Feedback: Email Sales Inquiries: Email Friends With Benefits Club Twitter | Facebook As the premiere sports radio station […]
Filed Under:A.J. Foyt, Africanized, Attack, bee sting, hospitalized, Indianapolis 500, killer bees, Local TV

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt was briefly hospitalized after an attack of Africanized killer bees he encountered while working on his ranch.

Wednesday’s attack was the second time the 83-year-old has disturbed beehives while working on his bulldozer.

He suffered more than 200 stings to his head alone in a 2005 bee attack.

A.J. Foyt Racing said in a statement that Foyt was released from a Texas hospital once he was stabilized.

gettyimages 160099223 e1521157596463 A.J. Foyt Briefly Hospitalized After Attack By Killer Bees

A.J. Foyt, the legendary driver talks to the media at a news conference for the Rolex 24 at Daytona International Speedway on January 26, 2013 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Trotman/Getty Images)

The team said this second bee attack was more serious than the first because the first encounter made Foyt more sensitive to bee stings.

Foyt will miss this weekend’s Twelve Hours of Sebring. He was scheduled to be inducted into Sebring’s Hall of Fame on Friday night and was the scheduled grand marshal for Saturday’s race.

Said Foyt: “I look like I had a fight with Mike Tyson and lost. Right now I’m on so much medication that I’m not feeling that great, so I’ll take the doctors’ advice to rest for the next couple days.”

Foyt also pulled out of grand marshal duties for the 50th anniversary of the Rolex 24 in 2012 because he was battling a staph infection.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Dallas / Fort Worth

Drip Pan: CBS Local App
Drip Pan: Weather App
Drip Pan: Only CBS

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch