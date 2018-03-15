HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — Four-time Indianapolis 500 winner A.J. Foyt was briefly hospitalized after an attack of Africanized killer bees he encountered while working on his ranch.

Wednesday’s attack was the second time the 83-year-old has disturbed beehives while working on his bulldozer.

He suffered more than 200 stings to his head alone in a 2005 bee attack.

A.J. Foyt Racing said in a statement that Foyt was released from a Texas hospital once he was stabilized.

The team said this second bee attack was more serious than the first because the first encounter made Foyt more sensitive to bee stings.

Foyt will miss this weekend’s Twelve Hours of Sebring. He was scheduled to be inducted into Sebring’s Hall of Fame on Friday night and was the scheduled grand marshal for Saturday’s race.

Said Foyt: “I look like I had a fight with Mike Tyson and lost. Right now I’m on so much medication that I’m not feeling that great, so I’ll take the doctors’ advice to rest for the next couple days.”

Foyt also pulled out of grand marshal duties for the 50th anniversary of the Rolex 24 in 2012 because he was battling a staph infection.

