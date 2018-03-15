FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth Police officer is facing multiple charges, accused of attacking a man and then trying to cover it up.

A Tarrant County grand jury indicted officer Jon Romer, Jr. last week on charges of official oppression and perjury.

The indictment accuses Romer of punching, choking and pushing a man he was arresting in 2016.

Romer is also accused of making a false statement last month during a police investigation.

The Fort Worth Police Department would not comment on the situation.