DAYTON, OH (CBSSPORTS.COM) – Texas Southern and Syracuse joined Radford and St. Bonaventure by advancing to the Round of 64 with wins in Dayton on Wednesday. The Orange, who were the last team into the field of 68, advance into the first round where they face No. 6 seed TCU after eking out a 60-56 nail-biter over Arizona State.

Texas Southern reserved its spot in significantly less dramatic fashion. The Tigers dominated NC Central 64-46, and cruised to secure a first round showdown against No. 1 seed Xavier behind a 25-point, 8-rebound showing from sophomore guard Demontrae Jefferson. It was Texas Southern coach Mike Davis’ first NCAA Tournament win since 2006 when he was coach at Indiana.

